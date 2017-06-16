Ex-Camp Counselor Headed To Prison For Child Porn Survives Drug Overdose

DETROIT (WWJ) – An Oakland County camp counselor convicted of photographing nude young boys overdosed on drugs — one day before he was about to start his 10-year federal prison sentence.

Matthew Kuppe, who survived the episode, had his bond revoked after he did show up for his sentencing on Thursday.

According to U.S. District Court documents, the 22-year-old was taken by EMS to a local hospital Wednesday, after family members found him unresponsive. He remains hospitalized, being treated for “a drug overdose of an unknown origin.”

His lawyers are not confirming that this was an attempted suicide.

Kuppe, who worked at the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield, took the illegal photos of kids as they changed and used the bathroom in the locker room at the facility. He pleaded guilty to distributing photos of nude minors on the internet, and charge of producing child porn was dropped as part of a plea deal.

During a previous court appearance, Kuppe admitted to posting the photos, telling Judge Avern Cohn that he did a “bad thing” but added that it doesn’t mean he’s a “bad person.”

Kuppe is expected to be remanded into custody when he is released from the hospital.