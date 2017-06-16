Alcohol, Speed Suspected Factors In Dixie Highway Rollover Crash

INDEPENDENCE TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities say alcohol and speed are possible factors in a rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital Thursday.
According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a man in a Dodge Nitro was making a left turn onto southbound Dixie Hwy. from Rockcroft Blvd., shortly before 6 p.m., when he was struck by a GMC Terrain travelling northbound in the center turn lane.
After being hit, official say, the Nitro rolled onto its side and hit a landscaping wall.
Both drivers — a 46-year-old Waterford Township man and a 50-year-old Independence Township man — were take by EMS to a local hospital where they were listed in stable condition.
Alcohol and speed on the part of the 50-year-old may have played a role, according to sheriff’s officials.
Investigators are awaiting results of a blood test as an investigation continues.
No names were released.