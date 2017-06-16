CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Alcohol, Speed Suspected Factors In Dixie Highway Rollover Crash

June 16, 2017 4:01 PM

INDEPENDENCE TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities say alcohol and speed are possible factors in a rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital Thursday.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a man in a Dodge Nitro was making a left turn onto southbound Dixie Hwy. from Rockcroft Blvd., shortly before 6 p.m., when he was struck by a GMC Terrain travelling northbound in the center turn lane.

After being hit, official say, the Nitro rolled onto its side and hit a landscaping wall.

Both drivers — a 46-year-old Waterford Township man and a 50-year-old Independence Township man — were take by EMS to a local hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Alcohol and speed on the part of the 50-year-old may have played a role, according to sheriff’s officials.

Investigators are awaiting results of a blood test as an investigation continues.

No names were released.

