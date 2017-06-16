Elderly Monroe County Woman Walks Away From Friends, Never Returns

LaSALLE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – The Monroe County Sheriff is asking for help locating a missing elderly woman.
Mary Fletcher, 83, was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday when she walked away from a gathering of friends at the North Shores subdivision, located off of South Otter Creek Road near the Toledo Beach Marina in LaSalle Township. She never returned.
Police searched the area for Fletcher, who suffers from dementia, but were unsuccessful in locating her.
Fletcher is described as a white female, 5’1″ tall and 120 lbs. with dark-colored shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up sweater with a pink undershirt and blue jeans.
Family members say Feltcher has walked away in the past but she’s always been found, usually walking along roadways in the area.
Anyone with information should call the Monroe County Sheriff at 734-240-7700.