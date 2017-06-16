Make Music Detroit – A Day Of Making Music In Motown

By Zuri Cheathem

CBS 62/CW50 Intern

“Make Music Detroit is not just a festival, it is an ongoing movement to highlight the importance of music education during youth development,” said Larry King, Make Music Detroit president and founder.

What better way to learn about music education than to watch some of the 150 live performances at more than 30 venues during the June 21, 2017 Make Music Detroit Celebration. Bring your family and friends to the front lawn of the Detroit Institute of Arts for a day of fun to experience music on one of two stages and participate in the workshops and storytelling events. Other venues include Jazz Cafe at Music Hall, ASHE Coffee, Red Corridor, and many more.

Make Music Detroit is here to expose children to the importance of music education and to promote a better social, academic, and spiritual engagement. The music festival is for all ages and is open to musicians performing all genres at any level.

Detroit performances include nine-year-old blues harmonica prodigy “Mighty” Michael Mendelson, blues queen Thornetta Davis, Detroit Youth Volume, Harmonica Shaw, and Mahogany Jones, just to name a few.

“We’re dedicated to highlighting the passing of the torch from master musicians to younger musicians,”King said.

Make Music Detroit is a one of a kind music festival encouraging all people to experience the pleasure of making music. You can participate in this all-day summer solstice celebration on Wednesday, June 21st in Midtown Detroit from noon to midnight. Make Music Detroit will also include music industry talks during an open house at the Detroit Institute of Music Education.

“Every child in our community deserves music education and we’re thrilled and honored to bring this event to our city again this year.”

Make Music Day, presented by the National Association of Music Merchants, occurs in more than 700 cities in over 100 different countries celebrating music every June 21st.

You can expect this celebration to be filled with fun the whole day, including food trucks and bars to keep you full and in a good mood! Make Music Detroit is a free event and a full schedule of events can be found on MakeMusicDetroit.org and on the Make Music Day app available in the App Store and Google Play.

Listen to interview with Larry King, Make Music Founder & President…

Zuri Cheathem is a rising sophomore at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. He is a Emma Bowen Foundation Fellow intern and is majoring in Business Administration – Marketing.