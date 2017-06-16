Michael Phelps Is Going To Race A Shark

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

We have seen world class athletes try to race a horse and fail miserably.

Now we are going to have the chance to see Michael Phelps race a shark for Discovery’s Shark Week in July.

According to CNN.com:

“He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win,” a news release from the network reads. “An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark — the race is on!”

The show will be called “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.” Phelps will also appear on another show called “Shark School with Michael Phelps.” That show will be about Phelps learning about sharks.

I have to believe that Phelps and the shark will be in different pools or at least separated via some type of glass otherwise — of course — the shark is going to win.

Is there any chance that Phelps could beat the shark in a race? And how can we be sure the shark is giving his all? The only way I see Phelps winning is if the shark was acting like he is in a dachshund race and gets distracted by something.