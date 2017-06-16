Police: Gunman Walks Into Detroit Home And Opens Fire

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a gunman who walked into an east side home and started firing.

The incident took place just after 6 a.m. Friday in the 13000 block of Camden, in a neighborhood off Chalmers and I-94 not far from City Airport.

According to police, a black male in his 30s walked into the home and opened fire, striking two victims. He then fled the scene.

A 52-year-old man, who was struck in the shoulder, and a 54-year-old man, who was struck in the buttocks, were taken to the hospital for treatment. Both injuries were described as non-life threatening.

A man walks into a house on Camden (Detroit's Eastside) starts shooting. Two hit. Flees scene @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/StE8fOVsLL — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) June 16, 2017

The suspect remains at large.

Maurice Tildry said the victims are his uncles.

“It’s bad, man. It’s bad around here,” Tildry told WWJ’s Charlie Langton. “Just came through to see them and they was taking my uncles out on the stretchers. They say a guy came in shooting and, you know, it’s bad, man.”

A motive for the shooting isn’t known at this time, but Tildry offered his thoughts.

“Could have been somebody mad because he was macking on one of his females, or something. Ain’t no telling, man,” he said. “But you know, everybody got their own reasons for what they do. So, you know, I can’t really pinpoint on what it’s about.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-2674-4600.

