St. Clair Shores Man Charged In Sex Assault Of 13-Year-Old Girl

ST. CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) – A 34-year-old St. Clair Shores man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
According to police, the young victim called 911 Thursday and provided offers with a description of the suspect. Officers responded to the area of Harper and Masonic in St. Clair Shores and eventually found Michaels, who matched the girl’s description, at Kyte Monroe Park.
Michaels was arrested and a warrant was obtained by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.
Michaels was arraigned in 40th District Court Friday afternoon on a charged of third degree criminal sexual conduct of a person 13 to 15 years of age.
Bond was set by Magistrate Mark Metry at $5,000 cash or surety, no 10 percent.
It’s unclear if the assault itself took place in the park. Police are not releasing any details at this time.