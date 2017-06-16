Steve Harvey To Flint Caller: ‘Enjoy Your Nice Brown Glass Of Water’

By: Evan Jankens

When does talking trash go too far?

Did Draymond Green go too far when he was mocking the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday afternoon? I don’t think so.

Did LeBron James go too far when he fired back at Green with an Instagram post that said, “That’s what she said, HUH?!?!?” Maybe that’s going too far when that team has beat you in the NBA Final the last two out of three years.

I think one person who went too far with “trash talk” is Steve Harvey.

Earlier this week, Harvey took a call from someone in Flint on his radio show and things escalated quickly.

According to the Detroit Free Press:

The comedian and host of “Family Feud” took a call on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” from a Flint man who told Harvey that Cleveland didn’t “deserve jack” following the Cavaliers’ NBA finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

“You from Flint?” Harvey asked, according to listener accounts of the interaction. “That’s why y’all ain’t even got clean water. When was the last time you touched water and it didn’t have lead in it?”

I’m not sure why Harvey, who grew up as a fan of the Cavaliers, decided to spout off when the Flint water crisis has nothing to do with the NBA Finals.

Many expected an apology later, but he didn’t back down from his comments.

“This morning callers and I were cracking jokes about the Cleveland Cavaliers loss to the Golden State Warriors. I’m a huge Cavs fan. The caller and I were talking trash about our teams and cities. “SIMPLY TRASH TALKING ABOUT SPORTS”. I made a joke directed at him, as he is from Flint, a city for which I have great affection and respect. So much so that I devoted a full hour on my daytime talk show to raising awareness for the Flint water crisis. I also pressed then candidate, Hilary Clinton, to offer solutions to what I called one of the great catastrophes of modern times. The and the caller laughed as my joke was taken in the context it was offered.

The lesson to learn from this is to never take sports too seriously — especially when you are a fan of Cleveland sports. Did Harvey forget that his hero LeBron James left the city of Cleveland before and very easily could do it again. Is he not familiar with their football team? Does he not remember that the Indians blew a 3-1 lead in the World Series?