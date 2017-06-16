This Guy At A Baseball Game Has Fallen Into The ‘Friend Zone’ In Hilarious Style [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

The biggest fear for any man looking for love has to be falling into the “friend zone.”

If you aren’t aware of what the “friend zone” is then most likely you are in the zone. It’s when a guy is pursuing a young lady who has caught his eye and she hangs around just enough to make your her “friend,” — and nothing else.

It looks like that has what happened to this particular young man while attending a baseball game. The video shows this guy sitting with his arm around the girl as if they were dating, but the young lady is on her phone.

Notice that she is on a dating app, presumably Tinder and she is swiping as if she is actively looking for a date that evening.

I really feel bad for this dude. Imagine if he bought the tickets and thought he was going out on a date and all the sudden you look over and she is swiping right in front of your face.

For all we know he could be hanging with his sister or cousin and just has his arm around her back just stretching out, odds are he is in the “friend zone.” Poor guy.