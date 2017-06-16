Prosecutors: 20-Year-Old Woman Who Ran Boyfriend Down With Car Charged With First Degree Murder

June 16, 2017 1:03 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A young Detroit woman has been charged with first degree murder after authorities say she intentionally ran her boyfriend over with her car.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 20-year-old Danisha L. Mathis was chasing 25-year-old Terrence Ricks, Jr. in her Ford Fusion, in the 21000 block of W. 7 Mile Rd. near Lahser, on the night of June 13.

Police said Ricks was on foot, running away, when Mathis allegedly drove onto the sidewalk at Trinity St. and 7 Mile Rd., aimed her car at him, accelerated and struck him — dragging him under the vehicle.

Investigators say Ricks eventually became dislodged from the car as Mathis sped away from the area. Ricks was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Mathis was arrested by Detroit police the following day.

Police said the two had been arguing prior to the incident, but further details regarding a motive were not immediately released.

An arraignment in the case was scheduled for Friday afternoon. Mathis faces life in prison without parole if convicted as charged.

