WWJ Weekend Box Office 6/22/17 – WWE LIVE SummerSlam Heatwave Tour

June 16, 2017 12:00 AM

WWJ Newsradio 950 Weekend Box Office presented  by AAA opens on June 22nd for your chance to win tickets to “WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour” at the Joe Louis Arena on Saturday, July 29th.

ee all your favorite WWE Superstars including AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Apollo Crews, American Alpha, The Usos and many more. Click here for current event card of WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour at Joe Louis Arena on July 29th!

Click here for more information about the concert.

Contest date: June 22, 2017, 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to “WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour” at the Joe Louis Arena on July 29, 2017
Winner must be at least 18 years old
Click here for official contest rules

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch