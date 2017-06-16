WWJ Weekend Box Office 6/22/17 – WWE LIVE SummerSlam Heatwave Tour

WWJ Newsradio 950 Weekend Box Office presented by AAA opens on June 22nd for your chance to win tickets to “WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour” at the Joe Louis Arena on Saturday, July 29th.
ee all your favorite WWE Superstars including AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Apollo Crews, American Alpha, The Usos and many more. Click here for current event card of WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour at Joe Louis Arena on July 29th!
Contest date: June 22, 2017, 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to “WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour” at the Joe Louis Arena on July 29, 2017
Winner must be at least 18 years old
