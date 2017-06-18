Grand Theft Avocado: 3 Arrested In $300K California Theft

June 18, 2017 5:41 PM
Filed Under: Fruit Theft, Grand Theft Avocado

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Police are calling it grand theft avocado.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department says they were arrested Wednesday, charged with grand theft of fruit and are jailed for lack of $250,000 bail each.

Detectives began investigating the men in May after getting a tip that they were conducting unauthorized cash sales of avocados from a ripening facility in the city of Oxnard owned by Mission Produce.

The sheriff’s department says the company estimates the avocado loss at about $300,000.

It was unclear whether the suspects have attorneys.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

