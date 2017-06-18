Northwestern Michigan College Adding Campus Security Cameras

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – Northwestern Michigan College is nearly doubling the number of on-campus security cameras amid reports of increased crime on college campuses nationwide.
The college’s board of trustees voted unanimously on June 12 to award a nearly $500,000 contract to Siemens Industry for the installation of 180 security cameras and automated door locks reports the Record-Eagle.
College President Tim Nelson says the new security measures are geared toward keeping students safe although school officials says the university hasn’t tracked a rise in on-campus crime.
The work is expected to be completed this summer.