Surgeons Able To Reattach Limb After Girl Attacked By Pit Bull In Detroit

June 18, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Girl Mauled By Dog, Pit Bull Attack

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 10-year-old is listed in critical condition after being attacked by a Pit Bull on the east-side of Detroit Saturday afternoon.

Reports Sunday that surgeons were able to reattach the girl’s arm  — this after sustaining massive injuries to her body in the attack.

The dog was reportedly locked upstairs in a home on Beaconsfield and Yorkshire when it got loose and went outside.

The girl’s 55-year-old aunt intervened in an attempt to stop the attack, but the dog then attacked the aunt, wounding her leg — she is expected to recover. The dog allegedly attacked a DTE worker last year.

No information yet on if the dog will be put down.

It’s unknown what, if any, charges will be brought against the dog’s owner.

 

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.

