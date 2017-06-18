Surgeons Able To Reattach Limb After Girl Attacked By Pit Bull In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 10-year-old is listed in critical condition after being attacked by a Pit Bull on the east-side of Detroit Saturday afternoon.
Reports Sunday that surgeons were able to reattach the girl’s arm — this after sustaining massive injuries to her body in the attack.
The dog was reportedly locked upstairs in a home on Beaconsfield and Yorkshire when it got loose and went outside.
The girl’s 55-year-old aunt intervened in an attempt to stop the attack, but the dog then attacked the aunt, wounding her leg — she is expected to recover. The dog allegedly attacked a DTE worker last year.
No information yet on if the dog will be put down.
It’s unknown what, if any, charges will be brought against the dog’s owner.
