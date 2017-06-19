$100,000 Powerball Ticket Expires; Prize Goes To State School Aid Fund

LANSING – A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket expired today and the prize went to the state School Aid Fund.
The ticket, which expired at 4:45 p.m., was purchased at the BP gas station, located at 15500 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.
Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.
It was the second major Michigan Lottery draw game prize to go unclaimed this year. In May, a $105,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot went unclaimed.
The record for an unclaimed Lottery prize in Michigan is $34 million. It was set in 1998, when a winning Michigan Lotto game ticket, purchased at the Meijer located at 1350 West Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing, went unclaimed.
About 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets benefits the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to retailers and vendors. In 2016, the Lottery provided a record $888.9 million to help support Michigan’s public schools. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $20.5 billion to support public education.