Miles Teller, Arrested, Public Drunkenness, San Diego, Actor

Actor Miles Teller Arrested For Public Drunkenness In San Diego

June 19, 2017 7:55 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Actor Miles Teller is out of jail after being arrested for public drunkenness.

San Diego Police officer Billy Hernandez says the 30-year-old actor was arrested Sunday morning after officers spotted him swaying and falling into the street.

Teller had a string of tweets following the arrest, writing on Twitter Monday that “there was no evidence to charge me with a crime,” but Hernandez says the actor was booked on suspicion of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.

Teller’s publicist did not respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment Monday.

Teller’s credits include “Whiplash,” ”The Spectacular Now,” ”Allegiant” and “Fantastic Four.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch