Ariel Winter Continues To Stun In Thong Photos On Instagram [PHOTOS]

June 19, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: Ariel Winter, Mondern Family

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Day by day, “Modern Family” star Ariel Winter continues to dominate her social media game.

The actress has over 3.4 million followers and has yet to disappoint.

This past weekend, she posted a series of photos wearing a tiny bikini while floating around on an inflatable slice of pizza in a pool.

🍕🌊

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

The 19-year-old has not been shy on the social media website and recently has posted some racy photos.

New ink @_dr_woo_ 🎉

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Talking about how I have the swimming skills of a young child thrown in without floaties 🌊

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Winter’s mother isn’t exactly a fan of these posts on social media according to The Daily Mail.

Chrystal said recently, ‘She needs to grow up. I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is.

‘I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it’s not necessary. Ariel is smart, beautiful, and talented.

She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.’

Out of the 3.4 million people who follow Winter, I can only assume her mother is the only one who disapproves.

 

Comments

