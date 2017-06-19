Michigan State, Michigan, College Football, Schedule
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Experts Say U-M, MSU Have Toughest Schedules In Nation

June 19, 2017 6:51 PM
Filed Under: michigan football, Michigan State University Football

ANN ARBOR – If Michigan and Michigan State want to be successful on the gridiron in 2017 they’ll both have to do it against tough schedules.

Both the Wolverines and Spartans have been pegged by multiple experts to have two of the toughest schedules in all of college football next season. Bleacher Report ranked its top 25 hardest schedules in 2017 with Michigan landing at the top of the list, and Athlon Sports agrees with the Wolverines ranking third on its list.

Greg Wallace of Bleacher Report points out Michigan will not only have a tough non-conference slate but will also have its hands full in Big Ten play.

“The Wolverines begin the season with a neutral-site battle against Florida, winner of the last two SEC East titles, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. On Sept. 16, they welcome Air Force, coming off a 10-3 season, to Michigan Stadium,” Wallace writes, with the Wolverines’ other non-conference match up being against Cincinnati. “Michigan must travel to Big Ten champion Penn State on Oct. 21 and finishes the season with a trip to Wisconsin and the annual rivalry clash with nemesis Ohio State on Nov. 25.”

Michigan State didn’t crack either of these lists but that doesn’t mean it’ll be a walk in the park for the Spartans either.

It won’t be easy for the Spartans as they find themselves at the top CBS Sports list for hardest schedule next season. Tom Fornelli ranked only the top five hardest schedules in 2017 with Michigan State being considered to have the toughest. Fornelli said the Spartans non-conference schedule isn’t incredibly tough — home games against Bowling Green, Western Michigan and Notre Dame — but Big Ten play will prove to be challenging for Michigan State.

“The Spartans not only have to play Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State this season, but only Penn State will be coming to East Lansing,” Fornelli writes on the Spartans, who are coming off a 3-9 season. “Also, five of Michigan State’s Big Ten games will be on the road this season.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch