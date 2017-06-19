39 Tons Of Seized Fidget Spinners To Be Destroyed

(WWJ) – German customs officials have had quite enough of the fidget spinner fad, and they’re doing something about it in a big way.

The Associated Press on Friday reported that about 35 metric tons (39 U.S. tons) of the spinning toys — seized by Frankfurt airport officials before they could enter the country — will be smashed and destroyed.

The thinking is, according to reports, the popular toys can fall apart and present a choking hazard for small children.

Reaction to the crushing news has been swift and ample on social media; some praising and some panning Germany’s efforts, while others just make jokes.

Germany is destroying 35 TONNES of fidget spinners today. Can we now all agree that Germany is winning? — NomadChef (@N0madChef) June 16, 2017

GERMAN CUSTOMS DESTROYING 35 TONS OF FIDGET SPINNERS Photos have just emerged of the German customs officer responsible for this decision. pic.twitter.com/B1MEhcGxtw — jstout67 (@JStout67) June 18, 2017

CBS News found that fidget spinners have already been banned in 32 percent of 200 of largest U.S schools, including some in Michigan.

While some say the trendy, low-tech toys may improve a child’s ability to focus and relieve stress, Cleveland Clinic child psychiatrist Joe Austerman says there’s no evidence to support their use for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and similar conditions.

“When you look at these, I consider these as a toy and a fun distraction. There’s no scientific data showing they are actually beneficial and backing them,” he told WWJ’s Dr. Deanna Lites.

Studies show taking breaks and getting up and moving in the classroom can help a child learn. That, Austerman said, is good for kids that have ADHD, as well as kids who don’t.

There are at least a handful of reports of serious injuries associated with the toy. CNN reported an Australian boy was showing friends some tricks when he was struck and injured in his eye. A Texas girl, according to her mother, underwent surgery after she swallowed a piece of a spinner.

Some of the toys do have choking warnings on the box and note they are not recommended for kids under three years old.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.