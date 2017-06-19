Joe Buck Misidentifies Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend With His Ex’s Name; See His Real Girlfriend Jena Sims [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

June 19, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Talk about a bad break … Even though Brooks Koepka won his first major title Sunday at the U.S. Open, the talk afterward wasn’t about his dominating performance but how Joe Buck used the wrong name for Koepka’s girlfriend.

He called her by the ex-girlfriend’s name.

After Brooks walked off the 18th green, his girlfriend Jena Sims was waiting to embrace the 2017 U.S. Open Champion.

This is what Buck said as they kissed: “His girlfriend, Becky Edwards, an all-American soccer player at Florida State.”Oops! Holy awkward, Batman.

Buck’s partner on the broadcast was Brad Faxton who quickly corrected him.

“Joe, that’s actually his new girlfriend,” Faxon said as Koepka, who was a three-time all-American at Florida State, walked toward the clubhouse. “That’s Jena Sims. They were all staying together this week.”

Sims is an actress from Georgia and has appeared in ‘Sharknado: Heart of Sharkness,’ ‘Best Night Ever’ as Hooker number 2 as well as episodes of ‘Entourage’ and ‘Dexter.’

Below are some of the finer photos from Sims Instagram account.

It's par-tee time! ⛳️

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on

I've got the power ⚡️ Thanks to @buquofficial for the adorable pineapple phone charger! 😍🍍🔌

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on

My old gymnastics coach would be proud. Flipping out over @bahamascatcharters 🐬

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on

Me & what's left of my shirt at @stylefw 🖤 @indahclothing styled by @royallejdesigns

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on

Ain't easy being steezy 😜👠

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on

Long time no Sea 🌴@oneoneswimwear

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on

T Swift for @directvnow was def a highlight… till we get a W today! 🏈 wearing @saboskirt

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on

One more from the Vegas squad. Sent it ! @10designsinc 🚀🎲♠️

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on

I’m pretty sure after today, the world will know who Jena Sims is.

