Joe Buck Misidentifies Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend With His Ex’s Name; See His Real Girlfriend Jena Sims [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Talk about a bad break … Even though Brooks Koepka won his first major title Sunday at the U.S. Open, the talk afterward wasn’t about his dominating performance but how Joe Buck used the wrong name for Koepka’s girlfriend.

He called her by the ex-girlfriend’s name.

After Brooks walked off the 18th green, his girlfriend Jena Sims was waiting to embrace the 2017 U.S. Open Champion.

This is what Buck said as they kissed: “His girlfriend, Becky Edwards, an all-American soccer player at Florida State.”Oops! Holy awkward, Batman.

The awkward moment that the commentator calls Brook Koepka's Girlfriend his Ex-girlfriend's name… pic.twitter.com/XKUVFpulRW — BigSport (@BigSportGB) June 19, 2017

Buck’s partner on the broadcast was Brad Faxton who quickly corrected him.

“Joe, that’s actually his new girlfriend,” Faxon said as Koepka, who was a three-time all-American at Florida State, walked toward the clubhouse. “That’s Jena Sims. They were all staying together this week.”

Sims is an actress from Georgia and has appeared in ‘Sharknado: Heart of Sharkness,’ ‘Best Night Ever’ as Hooker number 2 as well as episodes of ‘Entourage’ and ‘Dexter.’

Below are some of the finer photos from Sims Instagram account.

I’m pretty sure after today, the world will know who Jena Sims is.