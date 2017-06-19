Detroit Police Searching For Missing 39-Year-Old Woman

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are reaching out to the public for tips in the case of a missing 39-year-old woman.
Police say Ayanna Pierce, who lives in a group home in the 1700 block of N. Rademacher in Detroit, was out for a walk with other residents the night of Sunday, June 18.
She was last seen at around 9:20 p.m. in the area of Livernois and W. Vernor.
Pierce suffers from a mental health condition, according to police. She is described as a black female, around 5’1” tall and 145 lbs. and was wearing a long-sleeve blue t-shirt, blue stretch pants and white shoes.
Anyone who may have seen this missing woman or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1616.