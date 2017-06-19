Police: Teen Hears Argument, Gunshots In Home; Finds Mom Dead

June 19, 2017 6:31 AM
DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a woman in her home near 8 Mile and the Southfield Freeway — while her children were in other rooms.

Investigators say the victim’s 14-year-old son heard arguing — and then gunshots. He found his mother on the floor — and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

They called 911 — but the 42 year woman was already dead. Her 4-year-old daughter was also in the home. Neither child was physically hurt.

Police are searching for the boyfriend of the victim, who was seen leaving the home — and driving off in a dark colored car.

A description of the suspect has not been released.

