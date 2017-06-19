Record Heat Wave To Strike West Coast

WWJ – The heat is on along the west coast with record highs expected. Excessive heat warnings are in effect for parts of Arizona, California and Nevada with temperatures expected to peak at 117 to 122 degrees early this week.

Large cities such as Phoenix and Tucson in Arizona, Las Vegas in Nevada and Sacramento in California have already issued warnings on the heat wave that could last up to 10 days.

Multiple cities in the bay area of California already hit record high temperatures on Sunday and it’s expected to only get hotter.

“We’ve never seen these temperatures in the bay area and rarely see them in southern California,” San Francisco reporter Holly Quan told WWJ. “Southern California, though, they are expecting what they call unhealthy air in parts of San Gabriel Valley and the San Fernando Valley. They are telling people just don’t even go outside during the peak hours of the day. They just don’t want you outside, children and seniors (especially).”

Quan added that cooling centers are being set up for those who don’t have air conditioning.

“They are even telling you go to the movies, go to the mall, do something,” Quan said. “Don’t sit in your house because they are worried people will be complacent inside, close their drapes then it gets really (hot) and then bad things happen.”

According to Aljazeera, the overnight temperatures won’t drop like normal, leading to heat-related illnesses. Lack of overnight cooling is often the cause of heat-related illnesses.

In the meantime American Airlines is warning passengers that it may have to ground flights in Phoenix during the heat wave. The airline is letting Phoenix passengers flying during the peak heat today through Wednesday to change flights without a fee.