Teen Shot In Back During Dice Game On Father’s Day

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in an apartment on Detroit’s east side.
An investigation is underway Monday morning at the Anthos Garden Apartments — on East Outer Drive.
Family members say the teen was playing dice with several people when two of the men in the group left and returned with a gun — in an attempt to rob everyone.
The teen was shot in the back as he tried to run away. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injury.
Police are searching for the suspects.