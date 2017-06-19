Detroit Police Release Video Of Gas Station Beating, Robbery

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for a man wanted in a beating caught on camera at a Detroit gas station.
According to police, the 39-year-old victim was attacked while paying for gas on the night of Saturday, June 10, in the 18100 block of Joy Rd. on the city’s west side.
A young man wearing a white t-shirt is seen on security video punching the victim — first in the side of the head — while other men stand by and watch. The victim fights back, but police say he was robbed following the assault.
Police say the suspect fled the scene in a red Dodge Magnum.
Anyone who recognizes suspect or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police, 313-596-5840 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. As always, tips and cash rewards through Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.