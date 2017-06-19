Cops: Man Steals Lottery Tickets, Leads Chase From Westland To Detroit

WESTLAND (WWJ) – A Redford Township man hoping to get lucky on Monday led police on a chase from Westland to Detroit.
According to Westland police, the suspect stole a large display case of lottery tickets from the Westland Party Store along Warren Rd. and was spotted by officers as we was pulling out of the parking lot.
Police say they tried to make a traffic stop but the 31-year-old man sped off, leading a multi-jurisdictional chase that eventually ended when the thief crashed into a patrol vehicle along Winthrop Street in Detroit.
The suspect — who police say had attempted to steal lottery tickets in Garden City earlier in the day — was arrested on multiple felony charges, including larceny and fleeing and eluding.
Police said the status of the Detroit police officer who was in the car struck by the suspect is unclear at this time, although it is believed he was not seriously injured. No one else was hurt.
The suspect’s name is being withheld pending an arraignment.