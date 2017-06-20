Man Wins $300K Prize On Michigan Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

LANSING (WWJ) – A 36-year-old Grand Rapids man has won a $300,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Hold ‘Em Poker instant game.
According to officials with the Michigan Lottery, the lucky winner — who opted to remain anonymous — bought the winning scratch-off ticket at the Fast Lane Party Store, located at 1720 Buchanan Avenue Northeast in Grand Rapids.
Visiting the Lottery headquarters in Lansing with his family on Friday to collect the big prize, the winner said simply he’s “really happy.”
With his winnings, the player said he plans to buy a new home for his family.
According to the Michigan Lottery, players have won more than $16.3 million playing the Hold ‘Em Poker instant game, which launched in September 2016. Each $5 ticket offers a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000.
Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state, with about 97 cents of every dollar spent going to the state’s School Aid Fund.