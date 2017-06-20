CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Man Wins $300K Prize On Michigan Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

June 20, 2017 12:05 PM

LANSING (WWJ) – A 36-year-old Grand Rapids man has won a $300,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Hold ‘Em Poker instant game.

06 16 17 hold em poker ig 774 300000 anonymous kent county Man Wins $300K Prize On Michigan Lottery Scratch Off Ticket

The actual winning ticket (Photo: Michigan Lottery)

According to officials with the Michigan Lottery, the lucky winner — who opted to remain anonymous  — bought the winning scratch-off ticket at the Fast Lane Party Store, located at 1720 Buchanan Avenue Northeast in Grand Rapids.

Visiting the Lottery headquarters in Lansing with his family on Friday to collect the big prize, the winner said simply he’s “really happy.”

With his winnings, the player said he plans to buy a new home for his family.

According to the Michigan Lottery, players have won more than $16.3 million playing the Hold ‘Em Poker instant game, which launched in September 2016. Each $5 ticket offers  a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state, with about 97 cents of every dollar spent going to the state’s School Aid Fund.

