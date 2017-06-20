Boyfriend Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Detroit Mom At Home

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police have arrested a man they called a “person of interest” in the fatal shooting of a Detroit mother in her own home.
Not many details are being released about where police found 38-year-old Earl Maxwell, the victim’s boyfriend, hours after his photo and description were released to the media.
The shooting happened Sunday in the 20000 block of Avon near 8 Mile and Southfield Freeway, with the woman’s 14-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter inside the home at the time, according to Detroit police.
Police said the teen heard the mother arguing with her boyfriend before gunshots rang out. He found his mom lying on the floor and ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911.
The 42-year-old woman, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. The children were not physically hurt.
Police have not discussed details, including a possible motive in the case.
No charges had been filed as of Tuesday as an investigation continues.