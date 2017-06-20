Could Pistons Land D’Angelo Russell From Lakers?

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

The Pistons have what the Lakers want.

The question, then, is this: Are the Pistons interested in what the Lakers are offering?

Per ESPN’s Chad Ford, the Lakers are shopping point guard D’Angelo Russell in an attempt to land another top-12 pick in Thursday’s draft. The Lakers already own the second overall pick.

The Pistons are slated to pick 12th.

Sounds like Lakers are dangling D’Angelo Russell in effort to get another Top 12 pick. Luke Kennard & Zach Collins appear to be targets https://t.co/2NPeEKX4SM — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) June 20, 2017

The Lakers, according to Ford, are eyeing Luke Kennard and Zach Collins. This is intriguing for the Pistons, because at least one of those players figures to be on the board when the No. 12 pick rolls around. Should the Lakers acquire that pick from Detroit, there’s a very strong chance they could make off with one of their reported targets.

CBS Sports projects Kennard will go No. 11 to the Hornets and Collins will go No 14 to the Heat.

SI.com projects Collins will go to the Pistons and Kennard will go to the Heat.

Draft Express projects Collins will go No. 10 to the Kings and Kennard will go to the Pistons.

Kennard is a strong shooter who can score at all levels. Last year at Duke he averaged 19.5 points and shot about 44 percent from three-point range. The Pistons, meanwhile, shot 33 percent from beyond the arc in 2016-17, one of the worst marks in the NBA.

Collins, though lacking flash, is a versatile center who can contribute at both ends of the floor. He combines size and strength with mobility and touch. In his one and only season at Gonzaga he averaged 10 points and about six rebounds per game.

Kennard worked out for the Pistons over the weekend while Collins met with the team at last month’s scouting combine.

It is believed that the Lakers will select point guard Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick, thus making Russell dispensable. Russell was the team’s second overall pick in 2015.

He experienced growing pains as a rookie, both on and off the court, but made strides in his second season. The 21-year-old posted 15.6 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game and shot about 40 percent from the field in 2016-17.

To bring Russell to Detroit, the Pistons would likely have to move current starting point guard Reggie Jackson.

Team president and head coach Stan Van Gundy will hold a pre-draft press conference on Tuesday afternoon.