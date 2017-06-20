Cubs’ Prospect Eloy Jimenez Hit Stadium Light With Home Run Ball [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

The rich get richer. After winning the World Series in 2016, the Chicago Cubs currently sit a game and a half behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the N.L. Central Division and are loaded with young talent.

Eloy Jimenez is a 20-year-old OF prospect (ranked 8th by MLB.com) for the Cubs — and everyone will know his name after this week.

While taking part in the Carolina League home run derby Monday night, Jimenez did the unthinkable. He hit a home run that was straight out of “The Natural.”

The home run was a 450 foot bomb that hit the stadium lights.

Eloy Jimenez just went Roy Hobbs on the stadium lights. pic.twitter.com/wD2521SedW — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) June 20, 2017

According to baseballamerica.com:

“Eloy. When have you ever seen a ball hit that far? That ball was still going up when it hit the lights,” Gatewood said as he shook his head, seemingly in awe. “That guy has some sick power.” Jimenez said it was the first time he’d ever managed to hit a stadium light. “Hey it’s not my fault,” he joked as some suggested he owed the Salem Red Sox a new light.

Without the help of professional cameras we weren’t able to see the light shatter — but either way it’s really impressive.