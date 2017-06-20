Detroit community policing, police party

Detroit Cops See Street Party, Stop To Join In The Fun

June 20, 2017 1:12 PM

(WWJ) In some neighborhoods, the sight of flashing lights and sounds of sirens are a signal to get away, run.

So when these two officers in Detroit rolled up to a banging Father’s Day party on a neighborhood side street, the reception wasn’t initially warm.

“My partner and I then had 5-7 adults telling the kids to get out of the streets and they didn’t want any problems,” Officer Moregen Leigh recalled in a Facebook post.

They weren’t there to shut it down. They were there to join in. “The look on all their faces was something neither of us could describe,” Leigh wrote.

Leigh wrote: “My basketball skills may not be on point, but the opportunity to have the community realize you’re a person too, not just someone in uniform is the most rewarding. I told the kids we would be back for round 2 in a few weeks.”

