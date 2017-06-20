Girl Mocks School’s Dress Code In Stinging Quote With Senior Photo

WEST MILFORD, N.J. (WWJ/AP) –– Tori: 1 — Dress code: 0.
A high school girl’s quote beneath her senior photo has garnered lots of attention and for the most part — support for bare shoulders.
Eighteen-year-old West Milford High School senior Victoria DiPaolo chose a black off-the-shoulder top for her senior photo. Her yearbook quote below the photo reads: “I’m sorry, did my shoulders distract you from reading this quote?”
“i think you just won high school,” read one of many supportive comments on a tweet from DiPaolo with a glimpse of the yearbook photo.
The high school prohibits tops that expose stomachs, shorts and skirts that are deemed a distraction and anything with rips, tears, or holes that make the garment revealing or suggestive.
She calls the school’s dress code sexist and unreasonable.
DiPaolo joked about the yearbook on Twitter and told Yahoo Style that the students’ consensus is that the dress code is ridiculous.
