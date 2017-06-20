Gunfire Rips Through The Night On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Investigators are going door to door on Detroit’s west side where a man was shot, but not many people are talking.

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning at a home on Sunderland, in a neighborhood off of 7 Mile and Evergreen roads.

Shavai Smith, who lives down the street from the victim, said the gunshots sliced through the silence of night.

Man shot through front door of home on Sunderland, 7 Mi nr Evergreen; SUV w/Florida tags towed. Detroit Police are investigating. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/mPe0h6Szoq — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) June 20, 2017

“The guy was on a porch, he was really screaming for help — but what woke me up was the three gunshots that I heard real, real loud, about 3:45 in the morning,” Smith told WWJ’s Mike Campbell. “When I started looking out the window, I didn’t see anyone. And then I heard my brother like, ‘Do you hear somebody screaming for help?’ So I got up, looked out the window and I seen a whole lot of guys outside.”

Smith said all of the men scattered in different directions.

The victim appears to have been injured when shots were fired through the front door. He is being treated at the hospital.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

