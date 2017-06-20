Ken Doll Gets A Makeover: Heavy-Set, Cornrows, Man Bun, Ethnically Diverse

CBS Local– Mattel, the makers of the famous Barbie and Ken dolls, decided to shake up the Ken doll’s previous image. Typically he’d be portrayed as a “nice guy,” as Mattel put it, with wavy blonde hair and piercing blue eyes. He would have had hardly an ounce of body fat if scaled onto a real human.

But he’s vanilla no more: Mattel has released a line of 15 new and improved Ken dolls.

Diverse beyond just their ethnicity, these new Kens come in all shapes, sizes and haircuts. One even has a man bun. A tank top is involved. They’re meant to better depict Ken to mirror this generation.

“By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation,” Lisa McKnight, Barbie’s senior vice president and general manager, said in a press release. “Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie’s world.”

Ken used to be an afterthought and a man that was just the aforementioned “nice guy” to have alongside Barbie. After all, she needed a groom for the weddings, someone in the passenger seat of the Barbie dream car, and an audience for all those snappy outfits.

“In the past Ken was really viewed as more of an accessory in Barbie’s world, to support the narrative of whatever was happening with the girls,” said Michael Shore, Mattel’s head of global consumer insights, via GQ.

Now, Ken is his own man with a persona of his own and is finally ready to step out from behind Barbie’s picture-perfect shadow.