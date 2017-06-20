Madonna Urges Amazon’s Jeff Bezos To Invest In Detroit

(WWJ) She’s been known to voice negative opinions of her birthplace, but superstar singer Madonna has apparently found a soft spot for her old stomping grounds.

And she wants billionaire Jeff Bezos to join her.

When Bezos put out a call for ideas on Twitter, saying he wanted suggestions for new philanthropy ventures, Madonna suggested he visit Detroit with her.

The Tweet came after Bezos, who just purchased Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, promising to revolutionize the grocery industry tweeted that he was looking for “a philanthropy strategy that is the opposite of how I mostly spend my time – working on the long term.”

Detroit has plenty of short and long term projects that could use a boost from the man worth an estimated $84.1 billion.’

While Madonna has invested in a few projects around town over the years and sends her daughter Lourdes to the University of Michigan — she’s mostly remembered for her Detroit disses.

The mayor of Rochester Hills wrote her an open letter, chastising her after a Howard Stern interview where she said Michiganders were “basic, provincial thinking people.” She also said “‘I miss absolutely nothing about growing up in Michigan.”