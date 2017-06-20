Mural Steeped In Poetry Seeks To Unify, Beautify In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A new mural is going up in Detroit and it’s a part of an initiative to beautify Eight Mile Road.

Motown Artist Ndubisi Okoye stenciled the piece at Eight Mile Road and Livernois, and it’s being brought to life, color-by-numbers style, by Week of Caring volunteers. Okoye says the mural is based on a poem he wrote about Detroit and says it’s a metaphor.

“Detroit is analogous with black women — how black women are under-appreciated, how they are very strong and very resilient, and very … beautiful,” says Okoye. “And I feel the same way about Detroit and I wanted to highlight that metaphor because Detroit has been through a lot — if you think about the riots and the regeneration that going on right now — that’s very resilient.”

He says it’s a team effort to make this installation possible.

“It’s about community and it’s about growing as a whole — as a city.”

The mural pays homage to Detroit’s rich culture and history. It includes elements such as musical notes, representing Baker’s Lounge, flowers for Eastern Market, and fire for the ’67 riots.

The goal of “Art on 8” is to create at least one public art installation in each of the 13 communities the organization serves.