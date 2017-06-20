Police Looking To ID Suspect In Attempted Burglary

June 20, 2017 9:47 PM
Filed Under: joy road, suspect

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking for help to identify a suspect in connection with an attempted burglary in Detroit.

On Friday, June 2, around 3:25 a.m. a man tried to break into a business on Joy Road on the city’s west side — causing damage to the building and the meter.

The suspect wasn’t able to get in to the building and nothing was stolen.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call Detroit police at (313) 596-5640. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always, by leaving a tip on our app, DPD Connect or contacting CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

 

