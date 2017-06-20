Father, Others Charged After Michigan Teen’s Fatal Shooting

TITTABAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A father and four other adults have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 16-year-old son at a home in mid-Michigan’s Saginaw County.
An autopsy has determined that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.
Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Boyd says Tuesday that the victim’s father is charged with careless, reckless or negligent use of a firearm causing death.
MLive.com reports that other charges against the adults include furnishing alcohol to a minor. WNEM-TV reports Tuesday that an unspecified number of juveniles also are charged in the case.
No one has yet to be arraigned.
The slain teen was found about 2 a.m. on May 14 in his basement following a gathering at a bonfire outside the Tittabawassee Township home.
