Judge Rules To Allow Snapchat Video In Trey Songz Cop Assault Case

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Wayne County Circuit Court judge has granted motions by the prosecution in the assault case against R&B artist Trey Songz.

The singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was present during a pre-trial hearing Tuesday when Judge Lawrence Talon handed down the ruling that will allow SnapChat video and still photography to be shown during the trial.

Some photos allegedly show Neverson “giving the finger” to police.

WWJ’s Mike Campbell reports Neverson, at least for the time being, opted to reject a plea deal offered by prosecutors. That does not mean he won’t at a later time decide to accept it.

The 32-year-old is charged with one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of aggravated assault after he allegedly punched a cop and started throwing things when his mic was cut off during a concert last year at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena.

The alleged incident happened on Dec. 28 as Neverson was closing out “The Big Show at The Joe,” which also featured Chris Brown and Lil Yachty.

Police said the “Bottoms Up” singer became belligerent when someone told him his time was up at around 11:30 p.m. He taunted those in charge, repeatedly singing “Go on and do it, cut me off,” followed by, “A n**** cut me off, I’m going the f*** crazy. You understand?”

When his microphone was shut off, prosecutors say Neverson went into a frenzy, throwing microphones and speakers across the stage and into the crowd.

Officers went on stage to calm situation down, but Neverson allegedly continued throwing things — one item striking someone in the head. According to prosecutors, when police approached Neverson to arrest him, the singer allegedly struck an officer with his fist, causing a concussion.

Neverson remains free on a $25,000 bond awaiting his next court date which has not yet been set, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

The trial is scheduled for September 12, 2017, at 9 a.m.