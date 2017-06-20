CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Volunteers ‘Connecting With Community’ Working In Pontiac’s Ferry Farms Neighborhood

June 20, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: Habitat Humanity, home repairs, Pontiac Homes, Volunteer

PONTIAC (WWJ) – From hammering a gutter back in place to cutting the boards for a porch repair — a small army of volunteers are in place to help 13 homeowners with a number of home repairs over the next two days.

Volunteers from Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County are ‘Rockin’ the Block’ in Pontiac’s Ferry Farms neighborhood.

Among the volunteers is Brittany Hough of Farmington Hills who finds doing this work more rewarding than working on her own home projects.

“I wouldn’t say that everyday I like to go and paint houses — I even dread painting my own house, but knowing I can bring joy to someone else and seeing the result at the end is the best part. It’s pretty awesome,” says Hough.

Grateful homeowner Vell Ranberry says the “clean-up” also helps in other ways.

“It’s uplifting,” says Ranberry. “It’s very uplifting to know that you can connect into your community and help others that need it.”

Ranberry was on the receiving end last year and this year is volunteering. “We did the bathroom, the floors – painted, a new roof, pretty much they just went in and did the whole house. So, here I am today.”

You can find more information about volunteering here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch