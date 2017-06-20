Volunteers ‘Connecting With Community’ Working In Pontiac’s Ferry Farms Neighborhood

PONTIAC (WWJ) – From hammering a gutter back in place to cutting the boards for a porch repair — a small army of volunteers are in place to help 13 homeowners with a number of home repairs over the next two days.

Volunteers from Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County are ‘Rockin’ the Block’ in Pontiac’s Ferry Farms neighborhood.

Making a difference! @buildhabitatoc volunteers busy at work in Pontiac's Ferry Farms neighborhood. Details @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/hRFB8j0ScA — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) June 20, 2017

Among the volunteers is Brittany Hough of Farmington Hills who finds doing this work more rewarding than working on her own home projects.

“I wouldn’t say that everyday I like to go and paint houses — I even dread painting my own house, but knowing I can bring joy to someone else and seeing the result at the end is the best part. It’s pretty awesome,” says Hough.

Grateful homeowner Vell Ranberry says the “clean-up” also helps in other ways.

“It’s uplifting,” says Ranberry. “It’s very uplifting to know that you can connect into your community and help others that need it.”

Ranberry was on the receiving end last year and this year is volunteering. “We did the bathroom, the floors – painted, a new roof, pretty much they just went in and did the whole house. So, here I am today.”

