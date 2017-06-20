Hit-And-Run Driver Wanted In Death Of Woman With Walker Crossing 7 Mile

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are searching for a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a 60-year-old woman in Detroit.
According to police, the woman was crossing W. 7 Mile Road at Trinity, between Evergreen and Lahser, with her walker when she was struck by a red SUV – possibly a Saab 9-7X – at around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say the driver did not stop at the scene, continuing on westbound on 7 Mile and leaving the critically injured woman lying in the street.
She was taken by EMS to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name was not immediately released.
Police have provided surveillance photos (seen below) of the both the suspect vehicle and a similar vehicle for reference. No description of the wanted driver is available.
Anyone who witnessed this incident, may know the wanted driver or who has any information about this case is asked to call Detroit police at 313-267-4600. To remain anonymous, tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.