Woman With Walker Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are searching for the driver who struck an elderly woman using a walker, and left her to die in the street.
The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday along west 7 Mile Road near Trinity, just east of Lahser Road.
Police say the 60-year-old woman was using her walker to cross 7 Mile Road when she was struck by a red SUV.
After the collision the driver kept going — leaving the woman in the street. She was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
The woman’s name has not been released.
A description of the driver was not provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.