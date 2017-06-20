Yankees’ Marsh, Twins’ Booser Suspended 50 Games Each

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Matt Marsh and Minnesota Twins left-hander Cam Booser have each been suspended for 50 games under baseball’s minor league drug program following second positive tests for a drug of abuse.

The 25-year-old Marsh is 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA in 10 relief appearances this season during two stints at Double-A Trenton around five appearances for Class A Tampa, where he went 1-0 while pitching seven scoreless innings.

Booser, who also is 25, has allowed one run over three games and 2 2/3 innings this year at Class A Fort Myers.

Both penalties were announced Monday by Major League Baseball.

There have been 43 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program and two under the big league program: Pittsburgh All-Star outfielder Starling Marte and Philadelphia pitcher Elniery Garcia.

