Addison Russell’s Wife Files For Divorce From Cubs Player

June 21, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Addison Russell, Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Addison Russell’s wife has filed for divorce nearly two weeks after the Chicago Cubs shortstop was accused of hitting her.

Melisa Reidy-Russell filed the divorce petition in Cook County last week, according to a filing provided by her attorney, Thomas T. Field, on Wednesday. She is seeking full custody of the couple’s young son along with child and other support.

Earlier this month, Reidy-Russell posted a photo on her Instagram account with a caption suggesting her husband had been unfaithful to her. In another post, a user — described by Melisa as a close friend — made the accusation that Russell had “hit” his wife.

Russell has denied the allegation. A statement released by Field’s communications firm said Reidy-Russell “has declined the invitation from Major League Baseball to be interviewed relative to social media postings and allegations of domestic violence.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

