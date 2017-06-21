CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
AP Source: Cavaliers Owner, Billups Meeting For 2nd Time

June 21, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Chauncey Billups, Cleveland Cavaliers

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is meeting for the second straight day with former NBA star Chauncey Billups about a front-office position.

Gilbert could be close to offering a job to Billups, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of the sensitivity of the talks.

The Cavaliers are looking for a general manager after Gilbert and David Griffin parted ways this week after three consecutive trips to the Finals. It’s believed that Billups would take on a different role, perhaps as director of basketball operations.

Billups has no previous executive experience, but he does have a long-standing relationship with Gilbert and knows the league well. Billups, who was a five-time All-Star, also is close with Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue.

Cleveland’s front-office shake-up came days before Thursday’s draft. The Cavaliers currently do not own a pick.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

