Boy Dies After Equipment On Michigan Farm Rolls On Him

June 21, 2017 11:07 PM
VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A boy has died after farm equipment partially rolled onto him in southwestern Michigan.

The Cass County sheriff’s office says the boy was riding on the equipment about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when he fell beneath it at a farm in Volinia Township.

He was taken to a hospital, but later died. His name and age were not released by the sheriff’s office.

The accident was under investigation.

Volinia Township is southwest of Grand Rapids and north of the state line with Indiana.

 

