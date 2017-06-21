Canadian Accused Of Stabbing Cop At Flint Airport Appears In Court

June 21, 2017 8:23 PM
Filed Under: Amor Ftouhi, Cop Stabbed, Flint Airport, Terrorist Act

FLINT (AP) — A Canadian man accused of stabbing a police officer at the airport in Flint, Michigan, has appeared in federal court.

Amor Ftouhi heard the charge against him Wednesday and will get a court-appointed attorney. Court spokesman David Ashenfelter says Ftouhi will remain in custody until a bond hearing next Wednesday.

The FBI says Ftouhi stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville with a large knife and declared “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.” Neville is in stable condition.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the stabbing is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

 

