Celebrate The Start Of Summer With FREE Milkshakes

DEARBORN (WWJ) – A local burger chain is inviting customers to throw out their diets today and come in for a free shake.
Wayback Burgers locations will be giving away free Black and White Milkshakes to celebrate the first day of summer on Wednesday, June 21 — starting at 10:30 a.m. Limit one per person; no purchase necessary.
Wayback Burgers’ milkshakes are made the old-fashioned way by hand. Its classic Black & White Milkshake is made with premium vanilla bean ice cream, fresh milk and a blend of vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate syrup.
Free Shake Day is an annual first day of summer tradition for Wayback Burgers, which was modeled after the traditional roadside burger joint where people gathered to enjoy great burgers, fries, and milkshakes over great conversations with friends and family.
Wayback Burgers has locations in Dearborn Heights (22000 Ford Road), Rochester Hills (2595 South Rochester Road and 1256 Walton Boulevard), and Lansing (5021 West Saginaw Highway).