Fatal Crash Causing Backups On Westbound I-96 In Novi

NOVI (WWJ) – At least one person has died in a crash that has traffic backed up along westbound I-96 in Novi.

Michigan State Police remain on the scene, Tuesday afternoon, after investigators say a pickup truck left the roadway and struck a power line station at Taft near Novi Road.

Crash WB I-96 at Novi Rd affecting Right Lane, Entrance Ramp. Backups from I-696/Orchard Lake. Alt's: 12 Mile or G.River to Beck to WB I-96. pic.twitter.com/j2Nam6Dy4Z — WWJTraffic (@WWJTraffic) June 21, 2017

It’s not clear at this time if there may have been another vehicle involved, what caused the driver to veer off the freeway, or what else led up to the accident.

One may who witnessed the crash told WWJ Newsradio 950 that the pickup slammed into a utility pole so hard that the rear axle came off.

No information was immediately released about the victim or victims.

The right lane is closed to traffic for the duration of the investigation, with the crash also affecting the entrance ramp. Backups are reported from I-696/Orchard Lake Rd.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, using 12 Mile or Grand River Ave. back to westbound I-96 as an alternate.

