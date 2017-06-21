State Police: Man Suffered Fatal Heart Attack After Head-On Crash

SALEM TWP. (WWJ) – One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a head-on car crash Wednesday morning in Washtenaw County.

Michigan State Police say the two-vehicle crash at around 6:30 a.m. along Pontiac Trail near 6 Mile Rd. in Salem Township.

Following an initial investigation, police believe that a Ford Escape SUV driven by a 62-year-old man headed northbound crossed the center line and collided with a southbound Ford Focus driven by a 17-year-old South Lyon man.

Police say the older driver, since identified as John Avey of Ypsilanti, died after suffering cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital.

The 17-year-old, who police said suffered non-life threatening injuries, was taken by EMS to University of Michigan hospital. His name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Get more now on our Traffic Page.